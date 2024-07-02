BJP Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology Over Hindu Community Remarks

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his contentious comments about the Hindu community, which the party claims have angered the entire country.

In Ahmedabad and Surat, two individuals have filed police complaints against Gandhi under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal law for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. During his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi criticized the BJP, accusing those who identify as Hindus of being perpetually engaged in 'violence and hate.'

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Gujarat BJP's general secretary Rajni Patel stated that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the entire Hindu community by suggesting they are constantly involved in violence. Patel demanded an apology from Gandhi, citing national outrage. Two complaints were filed in Ahmedabad and Surat by residents Brijesh Mathasolia and Dharmendra Gami, respectively.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members vandalized the Gujarat Congress's office in protest. Senior Congress leader Amit Chavda condemned the vandalism, accusing 'BJP and RSS goons' of the act out of frustration over Gandhi's exposé of their actions.

BJP leader Rajni Patel denied any involvement in the vandalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)