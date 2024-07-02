Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Warns of Delimitation Dangers Post-2026

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor cautioned against the potential pitfalls of the upcoming delimitation exercise post-2026. Addressing concerns at a book launch, he highlighted the risks of population-based criteria, which could disfranchise southern states and disrupt the national balance. The BJP's Lok Sabha performance in UP hints at a reconsideration of strategies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:32 IST
Shashi Tharoor Warns of Delimitation Dangers Post-2026
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has issued a stern warning about the upcoming delimitation exercise scheduled after 2026, cautioning that the process could disenfranchise southern states and upset national unity.

Speaking at the launch event for Radha Kumar's book ''The Republic Relearnt: Renewing Indian Democracy (1947-2024)'', Tharoor pointed to the complexity and potential hazards of delimiting constituencies based solely on population.

Tharoor's comments come in light of the BJP's recent setbacks in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only 33 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, suggesting that the ruling party may need to rethink its strategy in the Hindi belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024