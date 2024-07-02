Shashi Tharoor Warns of Delimitation Dangers Post-2026

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has issued a stern warning about the upcoming delimitation exercise scheduled after 2026, cautioning that the process could disenfranchise southern states and upset national unity.

Speaking at the launch event for Radha Kumar's book ''The Republic Relearnt: Renewing Indian Democracy (1947-2024)'', Tharoor pointed to the complexity and potential hazards of delimiting constituencies based solely on population.

Tharoor's comments come in light of the BJP's recent setbacks in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only 33 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, suggesting that the ruling party may need to rethink its strategy in the Hindi belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)