Modi Denounces Congress, Asserts Third-Term Mandate for Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that his government received a mandate for stability for a third consecutive term, accusing the Congress of spreading economic anarchy and false narratives. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's behavior and highlighted BJP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, emphasizing their dedication to national service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that the Indian populace had granted his administration a mandate for stability and continuity, marking their approval of his government's decade-long performance. Modi accused the Congress of fostering economic tumult and attempting to create a misleading narrative of having defeated the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the two-day debate on the President's Parliament address, Modi specifically called out opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, portraying him as engaging in 'childish behavior' to seek sympathy without acknowledging his own misdeeds. The Prime Minister referenced various legal troubles faced by Gandhi and criticized a recent parliamentary incident as part of a deeper conspiracy against the BJP.

Modi assured that his third term would be marked by enhanced dedication and efficiency, promising results at triple the previous pace. He urged the Congress to acknowledge the electoral mandate instead of feigning victory, emphasizing BJP's achievements and commitments to anti-corruption and national progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

