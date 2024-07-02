"BJP is running completely distorted campaign": Kunal Ghosh on violence in Chopra, Cooch Behar

Reacting to BJP MP Saumitra Khan's remarks on recent violence in Chopra and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused BJP of running a completely distorted campaign with distorted facts against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. He said that this is a social problem and the Chief Minister and the government responded to the situation very promptly.

Kunal Ghosh said, "BJP is running a completely distorted campaign with distorted facts. I do not want to comment on this because this is not a problem for Hindus or Muslims, it is a social problem...It should not be seen as Hindus or Muslims. It was a bad incident, the CM and the government responded to the situation very promptly and the accused has been arrested and the victim has been provided with security." He further said that the IC of the police station had been show caused. "Everything that was required has been done," he added.

Earlier BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, "In Chopra and Cooch Behar of West Bengal women were beaten up on streets by a TMC leader, JCB who was aided by his MLA. He later said that such incidents happen in a Muslim nation. Tell me, is India a Muslim nation? Will West Bengal go with Bangladesh? I raised my voice in Parliament to make the country take note of it." Earlier a "horrific" video emerged in which a man was seen assaulting a woman in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur.

The assault took place in a public street in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district and a purported video of the incident shows a man beating up two people in the presence of onlookers. Police arrested the accused who has been identified as Tajmul Haque alias JCB. "Accused has been arrested. Suo moto case started by the police. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds," Islampur Police said in a social media post.

The police also said efforts are being made to spread misinformation about the incident. "Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police have promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady," the Islampur Police District posted on X. (ANI)

