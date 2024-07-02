New Dutch Prime Minister and Coalition Face Immediate Backlash

For the first time in 14 years, the Netherlands has a new prime minister as Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in Dick Schoof and his new government.

Schoof, former head of the Dutch intelligence agency, takes office alongside 15 other ministers in a right-leaning coalition that has sparked immediate criticism for its hardline stance on immigration.

The formation of the new government highlights the significant challenges ahead as opposition groups and youth organizations mobilize against controversial policies and budget cuts.

