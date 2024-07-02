Left Menu

Trump's Sentencing Delay in Hush Money Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not oppose delaying the sentencing date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case. This follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that presidents have immunity for official acts committed in office. Trump's lawyers aim to overturn his conviction before July 11 sentencing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:37 IST
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday indicated that he does not oppose delaying the sentencing date in former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money case, according to a letter sent to the judge by his office.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for officials acts committed in office. Trump's lawyers subsequently sought to overturn his conviction in the Manhattan case before the July 11 sentencing.

