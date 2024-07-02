Trump's Sentencing Delay in Hush Money Case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not oppose delaying the sentencing date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case. This follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that presidents have immunity for official acts committed in office. Trump's lawyers aim to overturn his conviction before July 11 sentencing.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday indicated that he does not oppose delaying the sentencing date in former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money case, according to a letter sent to the judge by his office.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for officials acts committed in office. Trump's lawyers subsequently sought to overturn his conviction in the Manhattan case before the July 11 sentencing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- sentencing
- immunity
- hush money
- Alvin Bragg
- Supreme Court
- legal
- case
- delay
- conviction
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Love Legalized: Thai Lesbian Couple Awaits Same-Sex Marriage Law
Alisher Usmanov Takes Legal Action Against UBS Europe SE
Supreme Court Rejects Paulose’s Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
NCLAT Orders Rehearing of APL Apollo Tubes' Insolvency Plea: A Legal U-turn
Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Election Fraud, Vows Legal Action