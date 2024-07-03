Left Menu

Nepali Congress Pushes for Prachanda's Exit Amid Power-Sharing Deal

The Nepali Congress has urged Prime Minister Prachanda to step aside for a new government. The call comes after a power-sharing deal with the CPN-UML aimed at replacing the current administration. The new arrangement would see a rotation of leadership with UML's Oli and Congress's Deuba sharing the remaining term.

Updated: 03-07-2024
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Congress on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to make way for the formation of a new government, following the Himalayan nation's largest political party's power-sharing deal with the CPN-UML to replace the incumbent government led by the former guerilla leader.

The Nepali Congress Central Work Performance Committee met at President Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence to discuss the current political scenario and the party's future strategy.

The meeting came just a day after Nepali Congress President Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman K P Sharma Oli finalized an agreement to form a new government, replacing the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Prachanda.

