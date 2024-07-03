J P Nadda Sets BJP Strategies for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls

BJP national president and Union Minister J P Nadda is set to visit Jammu on July 6 to jumpstart the party's preparations for the impending assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda, who will be warmly received following the BJP's third consecutive victory, intends to review the party's internal operations.

This visit coincides with the Election Commission of India's ongoing updates to the electoral rolls in the Union Territory, paving the way for impending assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, among other states.

'Nadda is arriving in Jammu to assess the party's functioning and discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections,' BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina informed PTI.

Nadda is set to address an executive meeting commencing on July 5, attended by over 2,000 senior party leaders and officials. The meeting's agenda includes reviewing operations, formulating election strategies, and planning future actions for the elections.

J&K election in-charge G. Kishan Reddy will accompany Nadda and is expected to outline election-related programs. 'We anticipate the ECI will announce the elections soon,' Raina added.

The primary goal for the party is establishing a BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

This key meeting will also see participation from J&K BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, Co-incharge Ashish Sood, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore, and numerous senior BJP and RSS leaders.

