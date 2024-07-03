PM Modi's Resolute Stand on Manipur: Path to Peace and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of the central and state governments to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. He noted the reduction in violence, reopening of institutions, and flood relief efforts. Modi urged unity and cooperation, condemning acts that could destabilize the state further.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Parliament, emphasized that violence in Manipur is on a decline, and there is a resurgence of normalcy with educational and business institutions reopening. He affirmed the government's dedication to restoring peace, backed by the arrest of over 500 individuals and registration of more than 11,000 FIRs.
Modi highlighted the Centre's response to Manipur's flood situation, dispatching two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief work. He called for an apolitical approach to ensure peace and stability in the state.
The Prime Minister pointed out the complex history of social conflict in Manipur, urging patience and wisdom in handling current issues. He also spoke on the developmental strides made in the Northeast, aiming for long-term peace through addressing boundary disputes with consensus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China Allocates 916 Million Yuan for Drought and Flood Relief
Kerala Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds: NDRF Teams Pre-Deployed
J-K: Indian pariah dog, trained by NDRF, performs yoga in Udhampur on International Yoga Day
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Swift Action for Assam Flood Relief
China Allocates Billions for Flood Relief Amid Torrential Rains