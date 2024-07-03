PM Modi's Resolute Stand on Manipur: Path to Peace and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Parliament, emphasized that violence in Manipur is on a decline, and there is a resurgence of normalcy with educational and business institutions reopening. He affirmed the government's dedication to restoring peace, backed by the arrest of over 500 individuals and registration of more than 11,000 FIRs.

Modi highlighted the Centre's response to Manipur's flood situation, dispatching two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief work. He called for an apolitical approach to ensure peace and stability in the state.

The Prime Minister pointed out the complex history of social conflict in Manipur, urging patience and wisdom in handling current issues. He also spoke on the developmental strides made in the Northeast, aiming for long-term peace through addressing boundary disputes with consensus.

