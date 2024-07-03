Left Menu

Netherlands' New PM Dick Schoof Reaffirms Rock-Solid Support for Ukraine

The Netherlands' new Prime Minister Dick Schoof has assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of continued support from the Netherlands. He emphasized that the support would cover political, military, and financial aspects to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression. Schoof confirmed this commitment in a phone call shared on social media platform X.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:04 IST
The Netherlands' new Prime Minister Dick Schoof has assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call that his country will continue to support Ukraine, he said on social media platform X.

"I assured (Zelenskiy) that the Netherlands' support for his country is rock solid; we will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression, whatever it takes and for as long as it takes," Schoof said.

