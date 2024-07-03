Netherlands' New PM Dick Schoof Reaffirms Rock-Solid Support for Ukraine

The Netherlands' new Prime Minister Dick Schoof has assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call that his country will continue to support Ukraine, he said on social media platform X.

"I assured (Zelenskiy) that the Netherlands' support for his country is rock solid; we will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression, whatever it takes and for as long as it takes," Schoof said.

