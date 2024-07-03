Parliament Chaos: Minister Rijiju Criticizes Opposition for Disrupting PM Modi's Speech
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc for disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in both Houses of Parliament. Despite adequate time allocated for discussions, the opposition chose to raise slogans during the PM’s response. Rijiju emphasized the government's commitment to parliamentary rules and announced the next parliamentary session.
In a heated press conference on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc for intentionally interrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in both Houses of Parliament.
Rijiju highlighted that the opposition had been given ample time to discuss issues during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, yet they opted to disrupt the Prime Minister's reply. The opposition's actions included trooping to the well and raising slogans during the PM's over two-hour-long response in the Lok Sabha. Similar disruption occurred in the Rajya Sabha, leading to opposition walkouts after brief protests.
Expressing his frustration, Rijiju stated, "Some interruptions are acceptable, but disrupting the entire speech with slogans is unprecedented." He reaffirmed the government's commitment to parliamentary proceedings and announced the upcoming parliamentary session where the general budget will be presented.
