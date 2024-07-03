TMC Leader Urges Expunging PM Modi's Remarks on Bengal Incidents

TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, has called on Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Chopra and Sandeshkhali incidents in West Bengal.

In her letter to Dhankhar, Ghose quoted excerpts from the Prime Minister's response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. She reiterated that the perpetrators behind the Chopra incident had been promptly arrested and that the West Bengal Police is determinedly pursuing the investigation.

Ghose also accused the BJP of weaving a 'disgraceful conspiracy' involving fake rape allegations in Sandeshkhali to defame Bengal. She highlighted that the state's zero tolerance for crimes against women and urged Dhankhar to ensure Modi's comments are expunged to prevent public misinformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)