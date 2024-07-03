Left Menu

TMC Leader Urges Expunging PM Modi's Remarks on Bengal Incidents

TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, has requested Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the Chopra and Sandeshkhali incidents. Ghose claims the remarks were misleading and stressed West Bengal Police's proactive measures. She also accused the BJP of conspiring to tarnish Bengal's image.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:58 IST
TMC Leader Urges Expunging PM Modi's Remarks on Bengal Incidents
Sagarika Ghose
  • Country:
  • India

TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, has called on Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Chopra and Sandeshkhali incidents in West Bengal.

In her letter to Dhankhar, Ghose quoted excerpts from the Prime Minister's response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. She reiterated that the perpetrators behind the Chopra incident had been promptly arrested and that the West Bengal Police is determinedly pursuing the investigation.

Ghose also accused the BJP of weaving a 'disgraceful conspiracy' involving fake rape allegations in Sandeshkhali to defame Bengal. She highlighted that the state's zero tolerance for crimes against women and urged Dhankhar to ensure Modi's comments are expunged to prevent public misinformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024