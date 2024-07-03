Greek Lawmaker Booted for Airport Incident

Greek lawmaker Lefteris Avgenakis has been expelled from his governing center-right party following accusations of manhandling an airport worker at Athens International Airport.

Avgenakis, who has previously held portfolios in sports and agriculture, issued a public apology but denied the use of physical violence, describing the incident as mere 'verbal tension.'

Parliament Speaker Constantinos Tassoulas has labeled the behavior 'unacceptable,' imposing a two-week ban on Avgenakis' attendance in legislative sessions, despite his apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)