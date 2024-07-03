Greek Lawmaker Booted for Airport Incident
Greek lawmaker Lefteris Avgenakis was expelled from his center-right party after allegedly manhandling an airport worker. Avgenakis, who has held sports and agriculture portfolios, denied using physical violence and apologized. However, Parliament Speaker Constantinos Tassoulas deemed his actions 'unacceptable' and imposed a legislative ban.
Greek lawmaker Lefteris Avgenakis has been expelled from his governing center-right party following accusations of manhandling an airport worker at Athens International Airport.
Avgenakis, who has previously held portfolios in sports and agriculture, issued a public apology but denied the use of physical violence, describing the incident as mere 'verbal tension.'
Parliament Speaker Constantinos Tassoulas has labeled the behavior 'unacceptable,' imposing a two-week ban on Avgenakis' attendance in legislative sessions, despite his apology.
