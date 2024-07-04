Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Campus Clashes

The Kerala assembly turned into a battleground on Thursday as the opposition Congress leveled serious accusations against the SFI, alleging criminal activities in state campuses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fired back, defending the Left-affiliated student outfit and turning the spotlight on purported atrocities committed by the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union (KSU).

The Congress-led UDF accused the Chief Minister and CPI(M) of patronizing the SFI, allegedly responsible for violent acts across university campuses in the state. Opposition leader M Vincent triggered the contention by moving a notice seeking an adjournment of House proceedings to discuss the beating of a KSU leader allegedly by SFI members.

Rejecting the motion, Vijayan stated that police had registered cases and were investigating the incidents without any political bias. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among universities and political parties to curb campus violence. However, the opposition remained disgruntled, leading to slogan shouting and protests in the assembly.

