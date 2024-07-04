Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Campus Clashes

The Kerala assembly saw heated debates as the Congress accused the SFI of criminal activities on campuses. CM Pinarayi Vijayan countered, defending the SFI and alleging Congress-backed KSU's involvement in violence. Despite the opposition's calls for action, the assembly moved forward with its agenda.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:23 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Campus Clashes
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala assembly turned into a battleground on Thursday as the opposition Congress leveled serious accusations against the SFI, alleging criminal activities in state campuses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fired back, defending the Left-affiliated student outfit and turning the spotlight on purported atrocities committed by the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union (KSU).

The Congress-led UDF accused the Chief Minister and CPI(M) of patronizing the SFI, allegedly responsible for violent acts across university campuses in the state. Opposition leader M Vincent triggered the contention by moving a notice seeking an adjournment of House proceedings to discuss the beating of a KSU leader allegedly by SFI members.

Rejecting the motion, Vijayan stated that police had registered cases and were investigating the incidents without any political bias. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among universities and political parties to curb campus violence. However, the opposition remained disgruntled, leading to slogan shouting and protests in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024