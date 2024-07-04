Putin and Xi Lead SCO Summit in Defiance of Western Alliances

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a significant summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kazakhstan on Thursday. The event, aimed at countering Western alliances, saw leaders from diverse member states converging to discuss security and economic cooperation.

The SCO, established in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations, was praised as an influential international structure by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Emphasizing unity, Putin and Xi underscored the necessity of regional solidarity amid global challenges.

Addressing security concerns, Putin announced the formation of a dedicated center to manage threats, while Xi reiterated the importance of protecting against external interventions and polarization. The summit also provided a platform for discussions on the Ukraine conflict and regional peace proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)