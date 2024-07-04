India Stresses Sovereignty in Connectivity at SCO Summit

In a pointed critique toward China, India stressed the critical importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in connectivity and infrastructure initiatives during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Astana.

Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that the summit is taking place amid various global challenges such as the pandemic's aftermath, ongoing conflicts, and rising tensions that have severely strained international relations and economic growth. "Our gathering aims to find common ground to mitigate these consequences," Jaishankar stated.

He added that robust connectivity is indispensable for economic development and can foster cooperation and trust among societies. However, he underscored that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. This perspective comes against the backdrop of China's substantial investments in the Belt and Road Initiative, which has sparked significant geopolitical friction.

