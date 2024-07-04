Left Menu

Congress Demands NEET Exemption and Policy Overhaul in Puducherry

The opposition Congress in Puducherry has urged Chief Minister N Rangasamy to convene a special territorial Assembly meeting to adopt a resolution for scrapping NEET and exempting Puducherry from it. The memorandum also called for reopening fair price shops, halting prepaid power meters, and closing liquor outlets near schools and places of worship.

The opposition Congress has made an urgent appeal to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, demanding a special meeting of the territorial Assembly to push for the scrapping of NEET and exempting Puducherry from the national test. The call was formalized in a joint memorandum signed by Puducherry PCC president V Vaithilingam, Lok Sabha member V Vaithianathan, and other key party functionaries.

The memorandum highlights multiple pressing issues affecting the public, including the reopening of fair price shops to ensure the availability of essential commodities at subsidized rates. It criticizes the government's introduction of prepaid power meters and privatization of power distribution as unfair policies that burden consumers with inflated tariffs.

Additionally, the memorandum demands the closure of liquor outlets near schools and places of worship, arguing that these establishments threaten the cultural fabric of Puducherry and entice the youth towards alcoholism. The Congress contends that alternative, culturally sensitive measures should be adopted to boost local tourism.

