PM Modi's Historic Russia Visit: Regional and Global Interests on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to Russia is set to bring regional and global issues into sharp focus. According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the two leaders will discuss a diverse array of topics during the summit. The annual India-Russia Summit, happening after a three-year hiatus, holds substantial importance.

Scheduled from July 8 to 9, the visit will serve as a platform to evaluate and enhance multi-faceted bilateral relations, covering areas such as defense, investment, education, and cultural exchanges. This trip marks Modi's first visit to Russia in almost five years, following his last in 2019.

Upon concluding his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a historic journey to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes that regional and global interests will be at the forefront of the talks with President Vladimir Putin.