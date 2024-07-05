Annamalai vs. Palaniswami: The Political Battle Heats Up
BJP state chief K Annamalai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are engaged in a bitter exchange of accusations. Annamalai labeled Palaniswami a 'traitor,' while Palaniswami called Annamalai a 'publicity hound.' This escalating conflict highlights deeper issues within Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
The political arena in Tamil Nadu is heating up as BJP state chief K Annamalai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami engage in a fierce war of words. On Friday, Annamalai branded Palaniswami a 'traitor' whose party is setting a record in losing elections.
Responding strongly, Palaniswami dubbed Annamalai a 'publicity hound' and criticized his leadership. Palaniswami reminded that under Annamalai's leadership, the NDA's vote share in Tamil Nadu had declined and accused him of creating a false impression about BJP's growth.
As the verbal duel escalates, Palaniswami accused Annamalai of setting a false narrative and making defamatory speeches. Annamalai countered, claiming the AIADMK was losing support due to Palaniswami's alleged selfish pursuit of power, hinting at an impact in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
