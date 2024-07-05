Left Menu

Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine situation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, reiterating that Russia's proposals are key to resolving the conflict. Putin appreciated Orban's efforts to restore dialogue between Russia and Europe, though Kyiv remains unwilling to cease hostilities.

In an important diplomatic meeting on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin reasserted his position that Russia's proposals are central to any resolution.

During the meeting, Putin expressed his gratitude towards Orban for attempting to resurrect dialogue between Russia and Europe, signaling a diplomatic gesture towards easing regional tensions.

However, despite these efforts, Putin remarked that Kyiv continues to resist halting the conflict, highlighting the persistent challenges in achieving peace.

