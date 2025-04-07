European Bond Yields Tumble Amid Tariff Concerns

On Monday, short-term government bond yields across the euro area dropped to new lows, reflecting heightened expectations of European Central Bank rate cuts. This development was driven by investor worries over the economic impact of U.S. tariff threats.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated demands for substantial payments from foreign governments to lift the newly imposed tariffs, equating them to 'medicine.' Germany's two-year bond yield, which is particularly sensitive to ECB policy adjustments, fell sharply by 12.5 basis points to reach 1.687%, the lowest recorded since early October 2022.

Amidst this backdrop, European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel acknowledged that longstanding structural challenges in the euro zone are being exacerbated by increased uncertainty, further complicated by the U.S. trade tariffs. Germany's benchmark 10-year yield registered a notable fall, underscoring the escalating apprehensions within the financial markets.

