European Bond Yields Tumble Amid Tariff Concerns
Euro area government bond yields dropped as markets anticipated European Central Bank rate cuts in response to U.S. tariff threats. This led to significant declines in short-dated yields, with German and Italian yields reacting notably. Increased uncertainty has exacerbated the existing structural headwinds in the euro zone economy.
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated demands for substantial payments from foreign governments to lift the newly imposed tariffs, equating them to 'medicine.' Germany's two-year bond yield, which is particularly sensitive to ECB policy adjustments, fell sharply by 12.5 basis points to reach 1.687%, the lowest recorded since early October 2022.
Amidst this backdrop, European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel acknowledged that longstanding structural challenges in the euro zone are being exacerbated by increased uncertainty, further complicated by the U.S. trade tariffs. Germany's benchmark 10-year yield registered a notable fall, underscoring the escalating apprehensions within the financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
