Hungary's EU Presidency: A Peace Mission

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared its six-month presidency of the European Union as a peace mission, during a press conference in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban emphasized the need for multiple steps to end the war and restore dialogue despite differing viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow.

Updated: 05-07-2024 19:56 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described his country's upcoming six-month presidency of the European Union as a peace mission. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban stressed that many steps are necessary to end the ongoing war.

"We took the first step to restore dialogue," Orban stated, while acknowledging that the viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow remain significantly different.

The Prime Minister's remarks underline the complexities involved in resolving the conflict and the importance Hungary places on diplomatic efforts during its EU presidency.

