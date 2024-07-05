Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described his country's upcoming six-month presidency of the European Union as a peace mission. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban stressed that many steps are necessary to end the ongoing war.

"We took the first step to restore dialogue," Orban stated, while acknowledging that the viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow remain significantly different.

The Prime Minister's remarks underline the complexities involved in resolving the conflict and the importance Hungary places on diplomatic efforts during its EU presidency.