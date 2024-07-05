Hungary's EU Presidency: A Peace Mission
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared its six-month presidency of the European Union as a peace mission, during a press conference in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban emphasized the need for multiple steps to end the war and restore dialogue despite differing viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow.
"We took the first step to restore dialogue," Orban stated, while acknowledging that the viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow remain significantly different.
"We took the first step to restore dialogue," Orban stated, while acknowledging that the viewpoints in Kyiv and Moscow remain significantly different.
The Prime Minister's remarks underline the complexities involved in resolving the conflict and the importance Hungary places on diplomatic efforts during its EU presidency.
