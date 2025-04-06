In a contentious legal saga unfolding in Moscow, Joseph Tater, a 46-year-old American, has been forcibly admitted to a psychiatric hospital pending trial, according to Russian state media. Tater was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an altercation at a high-end hotel.

The Moscow court's decision to commit Tater to a mental institution followed a March 15 evaluation, citing his apparent psychological symptoms. The court order has sparked controversy, with Tater's defense challenging the ruling as an attempt to marginalize him for purported political asylum claims and alleging persecution by U.S. intelligence.

Tater's circumstances highlight growing accusations from human rights organizations regarding Russia's use of psychiatry to stifle dissent. His plight echoes that of other Americans detained under various charges in Russia, raising international concerns over treatment and judicial fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)