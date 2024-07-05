Keir Starmer Leads Labour to Historic Victory: Meet the New Cabinet

In a historic triumph, Keir Starmer led Britain's Labour Party to a sweeping victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections, ending 14 years of Conservative dominance.

Starmer, who assumed Labour's leadership in 2020 after its worst defeat in 84 years, now steps in as Prime Minister with a commitment to pragmatic rather than ideological governance. His leadership team includes Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister, Rachel Reeves as Finance Minister, and David Lammy as Foreign Minister, each bringing a wealth of experience and distinct vision to their roles.

Starmer's pragmatic approach was echoed in his first address as Prime Minister, where he outlined his plans to rebuild the nation while emphasizing that meaningful change would take time. The new cabinet members, each with their unique background and expertise, signal a geared-up Labour government ready to address national challenges with competence and realism.