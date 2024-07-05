David Lammy Named as UK's Foreign Secretary
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer named David Lammy as the new foreign secretary following a landslide Labour Party win. Lammy emphasized strengthening ties with India and promised to visit India soon. He committed to pursuing a comprehensive strategic and economic partnership with India, addressing various security and trade issues.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London, Jul 5 (PTI) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed David Lammy as his new foreign secretary, initiating the formation of a Labour Party government following a decisive victory in the general election.
The 51-year-old Labour politician and lawyer, known for advocating strong bilateral relations with India, indicated his intention to visit India within the first month of taking office. Addressing the India Global Forum in London, Lammy referred to external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar as a "friend".
"Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Dr. Jaishankar posted on X, congratulating Lammy.
In a subsequent post about his appointment, Lammy described it as the "honour of my life" to assume the role of Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.
Highlighting the world's significant challenges, Lammy emphasized the UK's strengths in navigating these issues and the necessity of reconnecting Britain for both security and prosperity.
Last week, Lammy pointed out the delayed India-UK free trade agreement, asserting that Labour is ready to finalize the deal. He also termed India as a priority, recognizing its economic, technological, and cultural influence.
Lammy also stressed a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and condemned any form of new imperialism, referencing Russia and certain Asian actors.
Earlier this year, Lammy launched the Labour Indians diaspora outreach, reaffirming the party's commitment to finalizing an FTA with India to enhance the £38.1 billion bilateral partnership.
