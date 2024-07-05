Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit: Local Voices on the Political Landscape

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to meet with families of the July 2 stampede victims, gathering mixed reactions from locals.

Vineet Kumar, a local preparing for the SSC exam, appreciated Gandhi's visit amid widespread political indifference. Similarly, Shubham Bharti, 27, observed that at least a known politician had shown concern.

However, not everyone was enthused. Daya Ram, a daily laborer, and a 13-year-old student voiced their grievances about the disruptions caused by security measures.