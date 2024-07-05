Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit: Local Voices on the Political Landscape
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the families of victims from the July 2 stampede. While young locals appreciated his visit, some like Kumar and Mahendra faced inconveniences due to tightened security measures. Daily wage earners like Daya Ram missed work, highlighting the diverse reactions to Gandhi’s presence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to meet with families of the July 2 stampede victims, gathering mixed reactions from locals.
Vineet Kumar, a local preparing for the SSC exam, appreciated Gandhi's visit amid widespread political indifference. Similarly, Shubham Bharti, 27, observed that at least a known politician had shown concern.
However, not everyone was enthused. Daya Ram, a daily laborer, and a 13-year-old student voiced their grievances about the disruptions caused by security measures.
