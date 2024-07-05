Delhi Tree Felling Scandal: BJP vs AAP

In a heated political exchange, the BJP on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of approving the controversial felling of trees in the Ridge area. The AAP swiftly countered, labeling the BJP's claims as misleading.

During a press conference, BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva presented documents allegedly showing that both Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai were aware and approved the felling. He called for the immediate resignation of Rai and another minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had blamed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the action.

AAP leaders have maintained that 1,100 trees were cut in the southern Ridge area under the DDA's instructions, while the BJP cited documents about a separate issue involving 424 trees. The Supreme Court is currently investigating the environmental impact of the incident.