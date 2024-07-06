Left Menu

Americans Face Trial Over Failed Congolese Coup

Two U.S. citizens on trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo claim they were forced to participate in an attempted coup or face death. The coup leader, Christian Malanga, was killed during the incident. The trial has been adjourned until July 8, with the accused facing severe charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:25 IST
Two U.S. citizens on trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo over their involvement in an attempted coup testified on Friday that they were coerced into participating under the threat of death.

The incident, which took place on May 19, saw armed men briefly occupy an office of the presidency in Kinshasa before their leader, Christian Malanga, was killed by security forces. Malanga's son, Marcel Malanga, 22, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun revealed under oath that they were threatened by Malanga.

'Dad had threatened to kill us if we did not follow his orders,' Marcel Malanga told the military court, denying any involvement in the coup's planning. The trial, which includes over 50 accused of various nationalities, has been adjourned until July 8.

