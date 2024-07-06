Left Menu

Biden Fires Back: Determined to Run Amid Criticism

U.S. President Joe Biden, confronting criticism over his debate performance, delivered a spirited rally speech in Wisconsin, declaring his intent to run again. Amid calls from some Democrats for him to step aside, Biden criticized Trump and praised his vice president, Kamala Harris. The debate has sparked conversations among donors and party members about Biden's ability to secure a second term.

In Wisconsin on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed supporters with a spirited speech aimed at dispelling doubts about his reelection campaign. Biden, who faced criticism after his recent debate performance, took direct shots at his opponent, Donald Trump, and reaffirmed his commitment to run for a second term.

Biden, age 80, faced growing pressure from within his own party to step aside, making way for Vice President Kamala Harris or another candidate. Despite some donors and Democrats expressing concerns about his age and health, Biden emphasized his determination to stay in the race, bolstered by support from Harris.

Notably, Biden's campaign plans a $50 million media blitz, set to counter Trump's fundraising efforts and sway public opinion ahead of the November election. While some polls suggest a growing lead for Trump, Biden's team remains unwavering, preparing for high-profile events to demonstrate his readiness for a second term.

