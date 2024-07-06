Biden Reflects on 'Bad Episode' with Trump: Exhaustion, Illness, and Regret
U.S. President Joe Biden described his debate with Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing his performance to exhaustion, poor preparation, and illness. Biden mentioned feeling terrible, suggesting a bad cold was the cause. Concerns have arisen within the Democratic Party about Biden’s capability for another four-year term.
In an interview with ABC News on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to his debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing his lackluster performance to poor preparation, exhaustion, and illness.
Biden, 81, explained his situation to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, mentioning he did not suffer from any serious condition but felt exhausted and ill. Despite feeling terrible, and after undergoing medical tests, Biden found he had no virus, only a severe cold.
The clip has raised concerns within the Democratic Party about Biden's capability to serve another term, especially after his faltering debate performance. Noted advisor Ron Fournier expressed doubts over Biden's ability to compete against Trump and endure the rigors of the presidency.
