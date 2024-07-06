Left Menu

Biden Reflects on 'Bad Episode' with Trump: Exhaustion, Illness, and Regret

U.S. President Joe Biden described his debate with Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing his performance to exhaustion, poor preparation, and illness. Biden mentioned feeling terrible, suggesting a bad cold was the cause. Concerns have arisen within the Democratic Party about Biden’s capability for another four-year term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:16 IST
Biden Reflects on 'Bad Episode' with Trump: Exhaustion, Illness, and Regret
Joe Biden

In an interview with ABC News on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to his debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing his lackluster performance to poor preparation, exhaustion, and illness.

Biden, 81, explained his situation to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, mentioning he did not suffer from any serious condition but felt exhausted and ill. Despite feeling terrible, and after undergoing medical tests, Biden found he had no virus, only a severe cold.

The clip has raised concerns within the Democratic Party about Biden's capability to serve another term, especially after his faltering debate performance. Noted advisor Ron Fournier expressed doubts over Biden's ability to compete against Trump and endure the rigors of the presidency.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024