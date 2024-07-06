Trump's Legal Battles and Unexpected Incidents Dominate US News

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lawyers for Donald Trump on Friday requested a partial pause in a criminal case accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity for official acts. Trump's legal team argues that this ruling bolsters his claim of immunity in the classified documents prosecution, which relates to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a separate incident, a suspected impaired driver killed three and injured seven in a New York City park. Authorities say the driver, operating a Ford F-150, plowed into a crowd celebrating the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Trump sought to distance himself from 'Project 2025,' a conservative group's plans for the next Republican presidency. He renounced any connection after Democrats attacked his policy agenda for a potential second term.

President Joe Biden canceled his remarks at a teacher's union convention following a union staff strike. The National Education Association Staff Union urged supporters to join their picket line.

In Kansas, the top court permanently blocked a law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure, citing violation of state constitution rights.

Furthermore, the cost of an Air Force program to replace aging nuclear missiles has soared to about $160 billion, affecting other key modernization plans.

President Biden remained defiant, insisting he will continue his 2024 campaign despite internal calls to step aside.

In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court's new liberal majority allowed voters to return absentee ballots via drop boxes, overturning a previous ban.

Forecasters warned of dangerously hot conditions over the July Fourth weekend across much of the US, with record-breaking temperatures expected.

Lastly, three individuals were attacked by sharks on beaches in Texas and Florida, adding to a growing list of such incidents this summer.