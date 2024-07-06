Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battles and Unexpected Incidents Dominate US News

The latest US domestic news covers various topics including Trump's legal battles with classified documents and Project 2025, a tragic DUI incident in New York City, Biden's political maneuvers, Kansas' abortion ruling, ballooning nuclear missile program costs, and alarming shark attacks during Independence Day weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:21 IST
Trump's Legal Battles and Unexpected Incidents Dominate US News
AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lawyers for Donald Trump on Friday requested a partial pause in a criminal case accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity for official acts. Trump's legal team argues that this ruling bolsters his claim of immunity in the classified documents prosecution, which relates to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a separate incident, a suspected impaired driver killed three and injured seven in a New York City park. Authorities say the driver, operating a Ford F-150, plowed into a crowd celebrating the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Trump sought to distance himself from 'Project 2025,' a conservative group's plans for the next Republican presidency. He renounced any connection after Democrats attacked his policy agenda for a potential second term.

President Joe Biden canceled his remarks at a teacher's union convention following a union staff strike. The National Education Association Staff Union urged supporters to join their picket line.

In Kansas, the top court permanently blocked a law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure, citing violation of state constitution rights.

Furthermore, the cost of an Air Force program to replace aging nuclear missiles has soared to about $160 billion, affecting other key modernization plans.

President Biden remained defiant, insisting he will continue his 2024 campaign despite internal calls to step aside.

In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court's new liberal majority allowed voters to return absentee ballots via drop boxes, overturning a previous ban.

Forecasters warned of dangerously hot conditions over the July Fourth weekend across much of the US, with record-breaking temperatures expected.

Lastly, three individuals were attacked by sharks on beaches in Texas and Florida, adding to a growing list of such incidents this summer.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024