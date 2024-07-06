Rahul Gandhi Vows to Defeat BJP in Gujarat

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared on Saturday that his party intends to defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the upcoming election, mirroring their success in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed the recent attacks on the Congress office. He stated, "They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. We are united and will dismantle their government just as they damaged our office. Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP like we did in Ayodhya."

Gandhi emphasized that Gujarat would serve as a launchpad for a revitalized political campaign. He referenced a clash between Congress and BJP members outside the Congress's Ahmedabad headquarters on July 2, noting the resulting violence and injuries. Additionally, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's loss in Faizabad and claimed public dissatisfaction regarding the Ram Mandir inauguration.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)