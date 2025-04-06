Left Menu

MP Awadhesh Prasad Visits Ayodhya Ram Temple for Prosperity and Harmony Prayers

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad visited Ayodhya's Ram temple on Ram Navami, offering prayers for communal harmony and national prosperity. He sought blessings for strengthening cultural unity and promoting societal harmony. This marked his first visit since the temple's consecration ceremony.

In a significant gesture towards promoting national prosperity and communal harmony, Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP, Awadhesh Prasad, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Special prayers were offered for the strengthening of cultural unity and the establishment of 'Ram Rajya'.

Accompanied by his family, including his son, daughter, and grandchildren, Prasad accessed the premises through the VIP Gate number 11 and enjoyed extended VIP protocol. The visit marked Prasad's first since the temple's consecration, drawing attention from both devotees and onlookers.

The MP, donning his symbolic red socialist cap, expressed his hopes for unity in diversity post-darshan, emphasizing the importance of the 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture in fostering societal harmony. His visit and words underline the ongoing need for peace and unity in a diverse nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

