Opposition Criticizes Cash Reward to Indian Cricket Team Amid Farmer Suicides

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to reward the Indian cricket team with Rs 11 crore during a felicitation ceremony. Wadettiwar argued that the funds would have been better utilized to support distressed farmers.

Wadettiwar highlighted that over 1,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past four months, emphasizing the urgent need for financial support. He also pointed out the state's crippling debt of Rs 7.92 lakh crore, questioning the allocation of such a large sum to the cricket team.

The opposition leader further criticized the law and order situation and the administration's priorities, citing risks to youth due to drug issues. Wadettiwar urged the government to reconsider its spending decisions amid rising concerns over the future of the state's youth and its farmers.

CM Shinde made the reward announcement following India's T20 World Cup win over South Africa. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were key players in ending India's 13-year ICC trophy drought.

