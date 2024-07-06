Left Menu

Sunita Kejriwal Alleges Political Conspiracy Against Husband

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on Saturday that he was a victim of a political conspiracy following his arrest by the ED. She asserted that the arrest was based on a false statement by TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, urging people to support her husband.

  • Country:
  • India

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has alleged that her husband was the target of a deeply rooted political conspiracy. She claimed that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case was baseless and relied on a dubious statement from a witness.

In a video message, Sunita Kejriwal pointed out that the statement from TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR) led to her husband's arrest. MSR belongs to the Telugu Desam Party, which is part of the ruling NDA coalition.

Sunita urged the public to support Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing his integrity and patriotic nature. She warned that the current treatment of her husband could dissuade educated individuals from joining politics. Additionally, she suggested that MSR's statement was altered under pressure after his son, Raghava Magunta Reddy, was denied bail.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

