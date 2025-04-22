YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has issued a vehement protest against the Telegu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh following the arrest of former Andhra Intelligence DGP PSR Anjaneyulu. The arrest, carried out by state CID officials, is linked to allegations of harassment and wrongful detention of actress Kadambari Jethwani.

In a statement, YSRCP argued that the arrest was part of the TDP's 'political vendetta,' accusing coalition leaders Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu of manipulating the police machinery for their gains. They stressed that Anjaneyulu, a respected officer, is being unfairly targeted due to his affiliation with the former YSRCP administration.

The party contested the legal grounds of the case, suggesting it is motivated by personal and political interests. They highlighted how the main accused has already obtained bail, while other implicated senior IPS officers were granted anticipatory bail by the High Court. Despite this, Anjaneyulu's arrest continues, furthering claims of political retribution and raising concerns about police politicization.

(With inputs from agencies.)