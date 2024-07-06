Left Menu

VP Dhankar Rebukes Chidambaram Over 'Part-Timers' Comment

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remark about the new criminal laws being drafted by 'part-timers'. Dhankar found Chidambaram's comment derogatory and defamatory, urging him to retract it. Dhankar praised Parliament's efforts to replace colonial laws with new ones, highlighting the opportunity for debate in the House.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday strongly criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram for his comment that the new criminal laws were created by 'part-timers'.

Dhankar described the remark as 'inexcusable' and 'insulting,' urging Chidambaram to retract his statement. Reading Chidambaram's interview in a national daily left Dhankar 'shocked beyond words'.

'Are we part-timers in the Parliament?' Dhankar questioned, labeling it a significant insult to parliamentary wisdom. He appealed to Chidambaram to withdraw his 'derogatory, defamatory, and highly insulting' observations immediately.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Dhankar emphasized the Parliament's role in dismantling colonial legacies and commended the new laws' 'epochal dimension'.

Every MP had the chance to contribute during the debate on three significant laws, Dhankar noted. He criticized Chidambaram's absence in vocal participation and questioned his accountability regarding parliamentary duties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

