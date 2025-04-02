Parliament approves Immigration and Foreigners Bill with Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
