Left Menu

Bharat Ratna for Sunita Williams: A Stellar Recognition Demanded in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha TMC member Mohammed Nadimul Haque urged the awarding of Bharat Ratna to Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. While presenting the motion, his remarks about a late BJP leader were expunged. Haque emphasized Williams' achievements, including her Indian roots, and criticized the former Gujarat government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:53 IST
Bharat Ratna for Sunita Williams: A Stellar Recognition Demanded in Rajya Sabha
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, TMC member Mohammed Nadimul Haque called for awarding the Bharat Ratna to Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams during a Rajya Sabha session. Williams recently returned to Earth after a significant nine-month mission in space.

Haque's speech, delivered during Zero Hour, included references to a late BJP leader from Gujarat, which were expunged following objections from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP members.

Haque praised Williams' accomplishments, noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had similarly advocated for honoring Williams with India's highest civilian award. He criticized the previous Gujarat government for not honoring Williams, despite her connections to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025