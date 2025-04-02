Bharat Ratna for Sunita Williams: A Stellar Recognition Demanded in Rajya Sabha

On Wednesday, TMC member Mohammed Nadimul Haque called for awarding the Bharat Ratna to Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams during a Rajya Sabha session. Williams recently returned to Earth after a significant nine-month mission in space.

Haque's speech, delivered during Zero Hour, included references to a late BJP leader from Gujarat, which were expunged following objections from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP members.

Haque praised Williams' accomplishments, noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had similarly advocated for honoring Williams with India's highest civilian award. He criticized the previous Gujarat government for not honoring Williams, despite her connections to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)