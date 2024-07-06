Left Menu

Keir Starmer's First Cabinet Meeting: Tackling UK's Challenges

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting, addressing critical issues like the economy and health care. Starmer's Labour Party won a historic landslide victory. He aims to fix domestic problems, including the National Health Service, and plans to scrap Conservative immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:51 IST
Keir Starmer's First Cabinet Meeting: Tackling UK's Challenges
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, facing the daunting task of addressing crucial domestic issues and winning over a public exhausted by years of austerity and political turmoil.

Starmer welcomed his new ministers at 10 Downing St., expressing his honor at being asked by King Charles III to form a government.

"We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," Starmer stated.

The Labour Party delivered a historic blow to the Conservatives with a landslide victory, focusing on change. Challenges include boosting the economy, fixing the health care system, and restoring trust in the government.

"Labour's victory doesn't erase the issues faced by the former Conservative government," noted Professor Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London.

Starmer, in his first speech as prime minister, emphasized the urgency to begin work immediately, though he noted significant changes would take time.

He outlined priorities such as fixing the National Health Service and securing borders, referencing broader global migration issues.

Starmer plans to scrap the Conservative's plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, a controversial and costly policy.

"Labour must find a solution to the influx of migrants across the Channel," Bale mentioned. Conservative Suella Braverman critiqued Starmer's approach, warning of future challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024