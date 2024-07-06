Keir Starmer's First Cabinet Meeting: Tackling UK's Challenges

Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, facing the daunting task of addressing crucial domestic issues and winning over a public exhausted by years of austerity and political turmoil.

Starmer welcomed his new ministers at 10 Downing St., expressing his honor at being asked by King Charles III to form a government.

"We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," Starmer stated.

The Labour Party delivered a historic blow to the Conservatives with a landslide victory, focusing on change. Challenges include boosting the economy, fixing the health care system, and restoring trust in the government.

"Labour's victory doesn't erase the issues faced by the former Conservative government," noted Professor Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London.

Starmer, in his first speech as prime minister, emphasized the urgency to begin work immediately, though he noted significant changes would take time.

He outlined priorities such as fixing the National Health Service and securing borders, referencing broader global migration issues.

Starmer plans to scrap the Conservative's plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, a controversial and costly policy.

"Labour must find a solution to the influx of migrants across the Channel," Bale mentioned. Conservative Suella Braverman critiqued Starmer's approach, warning of future challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)