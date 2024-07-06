Japan and Cambodia Partner in Global Landmine Removal Endeavor
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced a joint project with Cambodia to share their expertise in land mine removal, extending help to other affected nations, including Ukraine. The initiative aims to provide significant assistance towards demining war-torn regions. Cambodia has been actively involved in global demining efforts, with its experts already aiding various other countries.
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Saturday revealed a collaborative project with Cambodia to share knowledge and technology on land mine removal with countries globally, focusing on Ukraine among others.
During her visit to the Cambodian Mine Action Centre, Kamikawa highlighted Cambodia's leadership in mine action, supported consistently by Japan since the Southeast Asian country's civil war ended in the 1990s.
Japan will provide a large demining machine to Ukraine and offer training to Ukrainian personnel in Cambodia as part of the Japan Cambodia Landmine Initiative.
