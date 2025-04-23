Poland's Foreign Minister Criticizes Russia Amidst Escalating Tensions

In a bold address to parliament, Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski issued a sharp critique of Russian expansion, questioning its need for more land amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized Poland's precarious position, given its proximity to the hostilities, and stressed the need for Western cohesion to counter Russian threats.

Addressing the concerns of Polish citizens, Sikorski questioned the potential risk of Russian aggression extending beyond Ukraine. He proposed that Europe should bolster its defense capabilities, amid signals from the Trump administration for increased European security responsibilities.

Sikorski implicitly criticized US President Donald Trump's approach to Russian relations, warning that the disintegration of Western unity would pose significant risks. He affirmed Poland's commitment to resilience against foreign domination, while underscoring the heavy costs Russia has incurred in its military endeavors.

