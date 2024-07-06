Sanjay Singh Criticizes Opposition Amid Punjab Bypoll Campaign
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused opposition parties in Punjab of spreading disinformation against the AAP government. While canvassing for the Jalandhar West bypoll, he praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for historic achievements and criticized former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, now a BJP candidate. Singh highlighted numerous initiatives by the Mann administration.
- Country:
- India
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh fiercely criticized opposition parties in Punjab on Saturday, accusing them of disseminating disinformation against the state's AAP government. Addressing a rally for the AAP candidate in the upcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, Singh lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the 'historic' milestones achieved for various societal sectors.
The bypoll, triggered by the resignation of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural—who switched allegiance to the BJP—sees Mohinder Bhagat representing the ruling party. Singh singled out the Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging their inaction during past regimes and condemning their attempts to undermine the AAP.
He further remarked that the Mann government has pioneered initiatives such as free electricity, the opening of mohalla clinics, and extensive drug recoveries. Singh concluded by urging the Election Commission to hold the new BJP candidate accountable for the bypoll's costs and by challenging Angural's intentions and past actions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
23 candidates file nominations for Jalandhar West by-election, 14 candidates enter fray on last day
Fifteen Candidates in Line for Jalandhar West Bypoll
SAD Withdraws Support for Jalandhar West Seat amidst Internal Party Rebellion
Surjit Kaur Joins AAP After SAD Withdrawal for Jalandhar West Bypoll
Key Preparations for Jalandhar West By-Election: Ensuring Fair and Inclusive Voting