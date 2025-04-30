Judiciary Scrutiny: Supreme Court Sets July Hearing for Lokpal Order Against High Court Judges
The Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments in July regarding Lokpal's order to investigate complaints against sitting high court judges. The case examines if high court judges come under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. The order was challenged for potentially infringing on judiciary independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a July hearing to address an order by anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal, which mandates an investigation into complaints against high court judges.
A bench led by Justice B R Gavai plans to examine whether high court judges fall within the purview of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. This follows accusations that a sitting judge influenced court proceedings in favor of a former client.
The Court expressed concerns about the Lokpal order affecting judicial independence and has temporarily stayed the order. Notices have been issued to the Centre and Lokpal authorities, asking for responses.
