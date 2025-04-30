Left Menu

Judiciary Scrutiny: Supreme Court Sets July Hearing for Lokpal Order Against High Court Judges

The Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments in July regarding Lokpal's order to investigate complaints against sitting high court judges. The case examines if high court judges come under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. The order was challenged for potentially infringing on judiciary independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:08 IST
Judiciary Scrutiny: Supreme Court Sets July Hearing for Lokpal Order Against High Court Judges
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a July hearing to address an order by anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal, which mandates an investigation into complaints against high court judges.

A bench led by Justice B R Gavai plans to examine whether high court judges fall within the purview of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. This follows accusations that a sitting judge influenced court proceedings in favor of a former client.

The Court expressed concerns about the Lokpal order affecting judicial independence and has temporarily stayed the order. Notices have been issued to the Centre and Lokpal authorities, asking for responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025