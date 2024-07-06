Prime Minister Modi's Pivotal Moscow Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow on July 8-9, marking a significant occasion for Russian-Indian relations, as confirmed by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This visit is anticipated to be crucial to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi will participate in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders will review a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Peskov highlighted that Modi's visit will involve extensive and informal discussions with President Putin, reflecting the close ties between the two nations. This summit marks Modi's first visit to Russia in nearly five years, with his last trip having been in 2019 for an economic event in Vladivostok. The annual summit is a critical dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

