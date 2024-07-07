Venezuela's Cry for Freedom: The Battle for Change in 2024
In Venezuela, cries of 'Freedom!' echo ahead of the pivotal July 28 presidential election. Opposition rallies are fueled by hopes of ending President Nicolás Maduro's rule. Edmundo González Urrutia leads the opposition charge, aiming to restore economic stability and political freedom in a country rocked by crisis and division.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a nation on the brink of significant political change, the chant for 'Freedom!' has become a unifying cry for millions of Venezuelans. The call, resonating through tears, anger, and hope, underscores the urgency of the upcoming July 28 presidential election.
The chants reached a fever pitch during a massive rally in the western state of Barinas, home to late President Hugo Chávez, as supporters of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia gathered in droves. The opposition aims to end the 25-year rule of socialist governments, seeking freedoms that include the ability to criticize the government without fear.
The economic struggle is a central theme, with citizens like Virginia Linares calling for economic freedom and a living wage. Public employees earn a meager monthly wage, compounded by an economy in shambles. The election represents the best chance for change since Chávez's presidency began in 1999.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries Reappoints Yasir Al-Rumayyan Amid Opposition
"Opposition wants to politicise this in Assembly": TN Minister Regupathy over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy
Tragic End: Lovers Commit Suicide Amidst Familial Opposition
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Takes a Dig at Opposition Leader Over Methanol Antidote Claims
"Don't fool public, cooperate with agencies in probe": Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha to opposition amid paper leak row