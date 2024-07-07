Left Menu

France Faces Historic Election Showdown

France is voting in the second round of legislative elections that could radically alter the country's political landscape. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, has already seen unprecedented gains. French President Emmanuel Macron faces major challenges in maintaining his centrist majority.

France opened voting on Sunday for the decisive second round of legislative elections. The stakes are high as the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, has already witnessed historic gains.

President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament following a significant loss in the European elections on June 9 has led to this pivotal moment. The first round of voting on June 30 showed a remarkable surge for the National Rally.

Sunday's vote will determine control of the National Assembly and the next prime minister. If Macron's centrist majority weakens further, he may have to share power with opposition parties, posing a threat to his pro-business, pro-European Union agenda.

