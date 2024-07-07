France Faces Historic Election Showdown

France opened voting on Sunday for the decisive second round of legislative elections. The stakes are high as the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, has already witnessed historic gains.

President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament following a significant loss in the European elections on June 9 has led to this pivotal moment. The first round of voting on June 30 showed a remarkable surge for the National Rally.

Sunday's vote will determine control of the National Assembly and the next prime minister. If Macron's centrist majority weakens further, he may have to share power with opposition parties, posing a threat to his pro-business, pro-European Union agenda.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)