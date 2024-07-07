France Faces Historic Election Showdown
France is voting in the second round of legislative elections that could radically alter the country's political landscape. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, has already seen unprecedented gains. French President Emmanuel Macron faces major challenges in maintaining his centrist majority.
- Country:
- France
France opened voting on Sunday for the decisive second round of legislative elections. The stakes are high as the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, has already witnessed historic gains.
President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament following a significant loss in the European elections on June 9 has led to this pivotal moment. The first round of voting on June 30 showed a remarkable surge for the National Rally.
Sunday's vote will determine control of the National Assembly and the next prime minister. If Macron's centrist majority weakens further, he may have to share power with opposition parties, posing a threat to his pro-business, pro-European Union agenda.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Far Right Leads Parliamentary Election Polls
Amra Ram Drives Tractor to Parliament on First Day of 18th Lok Sabha
Delhi: Samajwadi Party to convene meeting tomorrow ahead of beginning of Parliament session
PM Modi's Call for Unity Amidst Parliament Commencement
INDIA Bloc MPs to Unite for March to Parliament