Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Criticizes Congress for Corruption Allegations Against NDA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday slammed the Congress for accusing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of corruption.

He highlighted that the people of the nation are aware of several scams that occurred during the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, including coal allotment, Commonwealth Games, and Augusta helicopter purchase.

Shinde firmly stated that the Congress had no moral right to speak on corruption, attributing their rule to being rife with 'cut, commission, and corruption'. His statement came in response to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's accusation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the leader of corrupt individuals, following a clean chit given to Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar in a civic land-luxury hotel case.

Additionally, Shinde expressed confidence that the ruling alliance Mahayuti (comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) would secure a majority in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)