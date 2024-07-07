Pressure Mounts on Biden Amid Calls to Withdraw Re-Election Bid

U.S. President Joe Biden is under growing pressure from Democrats to reconsider his re-election campaign following a lackluster debate performance. Biden, 81, engaged in several campaign events in Pennsylvania over the weekend to assert his commitment.

The president visited a Black church in Philadelphia and later joined union members and local Democrats in Harrisburg. Senator Chris Murphy indicated that Biden must do more to persuade voters of his competence.

Diverse Democratic leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice President Kamala Harris, have expressed varying levels of support. Despite some calls for Biden to step aside, the Democratic National Committee continues to back him.

