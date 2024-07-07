Left Menu

Haryana CM Projects Third BJP Victory, Cites Weak Congress Presence

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that the opposition Congress is weak in every assembly segment in Haryana, predicting a resounding third-term victory for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. Newly appointed BJP Haryana in charge, Satish Poonia, also highlighted the BJP's strong stance against corruption compared to previous Congress regimes.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday claimed the opposition Congress was weak in every Assembly segment in Haryana and asserted the BJP would return to power in the state with a big mandate for the third time in a row.

''The Congress is weak in every assembly segment, including in Rohtak. I don't think they will win any seat in the upcoming Assembly polls because the BJP is in a very strong position in all the 90 assembly segments,'' he told reporters in Karnal on the sidelines of a party meeting.

Referring to his win in the recent bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat and Manohar Lal Khattar's emphatic victory from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the chief minister said, ''The people of Karnal gave a big message that when assembly polls are held, BJP will return to power with a big mandate and form government for the third time''. The people of Haryana want to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will form a BJP government for the third time to accelerate development in the state, Saini added.

Meanwhile, newly appointed in charge of the BJP's Haryana affairs Satish Poonia on Sunday alleged that corruption flourished in the state during the previous Congress regime and it was the BJP government that came down heavily on the ''scourge''.

With Haryana going to polls later this year, he said the Congress leadership is ''divided'' and cannot pose a challenge to the BJP.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the Haryana Assembly polls comfortably, the BJP leader asserted that the state has benefitted under his party's double-engine government.

Haryana has had an ''anti-Congress history for years'' and the people of the state have rejected the party for a long time, he said, adding corruption used to be a major issue during the Congress rule but after the BJP came to power in 2014, it came down heavily on the ''scourge''.

The BJP organization is strong in Haryana and its leaders are united due to which the party will definitely perform well in the assembly elections, Poonia said.

The internal situation of the Congress in Haryana is not good, whereas BJP is stronger than all other parties on the ground, he added.

